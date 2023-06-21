The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .282 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
  • Garcia has gotten a hit in 25 of 40 games this season (62.5%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (27.5%).
  • In 40 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • In 14 games this season (35.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 16 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 16
.302 AVG .250
.361 OBP .295
.442 SLG .339
9 XBH 3
1 HR 1
12 RBI 4
17/8 K/BB 18/4
6 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Boyd (4-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
