On Wednesday, Edward Olivares (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.

In 63.0% of his 54 games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has homered in five games this season (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .235 AVG .276 .278 OBP .351 .402 SLG .460 8 XBH 11 4 HR 1 7 RBI 5 18/3 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings