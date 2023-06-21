Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Drew Waters -- hitting .097 with a double, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on June 21 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Player Props
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Tigers
|Royals vs Tigers Odds
|Royals vs Tigers Prediction
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Waters has had a base hit in nine of 18 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Waters has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four of 18 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.207
|AVG
|.129
|.303
|OBP
|.182
|.345
|SLG
|.129
|2
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|9/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.