The Detroit Tigers (31-40) will look for continued power from a slugger on a roll versus the Kansas City Royals (19-53) on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park. Kerry Carpenter is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The Tigers will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Daniel Lynch (0-3, 5.79 ERA).

Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (2-4, 4.23 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (0-3, 5.79 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.79 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.

Lynch is trying to collect his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Lynch is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen (2-4) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 4.23 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .236.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Lorenzen has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Michael Lorenzen vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .233 this season, 23rd in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .378 (26th in the league) with 67 home runs.

The Royals have gone 5-for-21 with a triple, three home runs and five RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

