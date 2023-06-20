On Tuesday, June 20, Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (31-40) host Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (19-53) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Royals have +125 odds to win. The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-4, 4.23 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (0-3, 5.79 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Tigers have a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 60% chance to win.

The Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (27.1%) in those games.

This year, the Royals have won nine of 39 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 1-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (-118) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

