The Kansas City Royals will look to Bobby Witt Jr. for continued success at the plate when they square off against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +120 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-8.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 16 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has entered 45 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 12-33 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 72 games with a total.

The Royals have posted a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-28 9-25 10-21 9-31 14-36 5-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.