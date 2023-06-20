Tuesday's game between the Detroit Tigers (31-40) and Kansas City Royals (19-53) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on June 20.

The Tigers will call on Michael Lorenzen (2-4) versus the Royals and Daniel Lynch (0-3).

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The last 10 Royals matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Royals have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (27.1%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious nine times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (271 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule