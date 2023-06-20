Nick Pratto -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .284 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Pratto has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this year (31 of 47), with more than one hit 12 times (25.5%).

He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year (25.5%), Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (36.2%), including four multi-run games (8.5%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 20 .250 AVG .324 .362 OBP .386 .409 SLG .446 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 13 RBI 6 27/13 K/BB 36/7 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings