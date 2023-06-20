The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.5% of them.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (9.3%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .235 AVG .276 .278 OBP .351 .402 SLG .460 8 XBH 11 4 HR 1 7 RBI 5 18/3 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings