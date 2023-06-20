Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After hitting .133 with a double, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Michael Lorenzen) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .179 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Waters has picked up a hit in nine games this year (52.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Waters has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four of 17 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.207
|AVG
|.148
|.303
|OBP
|.207
|.345
|SLG
|.148
|2
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|9/2
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.23 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.23, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
