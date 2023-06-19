The Detroit Tigers versus Kansas City Royals game on Monday at 6:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Spencer Torkelson and Bobby Witt Jr..

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Royals have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -155 +125 9 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-8.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 16, or 27.6%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won nine of its 39 games, or 23.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 30 of its 71 chances.

The Royals have posted a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-28 9-24 10-21 9-30 14-35 5-16

