The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .217 with three doubles, three triples and 15 walks.

In 15 of 35 games this season (42.9%) Lopez has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.6%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 35 games this season.

Lopez has driven in a run in six games this year (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 20.0% of his games this season (seven of 35), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .171 AVG .255 .370 OBP .321 .293 SLG .333 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 9/11 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings