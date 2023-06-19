Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .217 with three doubles, three triples and 15 walks.
- In 15 of 35 games this season (42.9%) Lopez has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.6%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 35 games this season.
- Lopez has driven in a run in six games this year (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 20.0% of his games this season (seven of 35), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.171
|AVG
|.255
|.370
|OBP
|.321
|.293
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|9/11
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
