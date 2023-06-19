Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After batting .316 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Angels.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .269 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 23 of 38 games this year (60.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 38 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 13 games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (36.8%), including one multi-run game.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|14
|.302
|AVG
|.208
|.361
|OBP
|.264
|.442
|SLG
|.250
|9
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|2
|17/8
|K/BB
|17/4
|6
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-2) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
