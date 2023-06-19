Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers and Reese Olson on June 19 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .422, fueled by 25 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 43 of 70 games this year (61.4%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (27.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 23 games this year (32.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48.6% of his games this year (34 of 70), with two or more runs five times (7.1%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.263
|AVG
|.222
|.307
|OBP
|.255
|.474
|SLG
|.363
|15
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|13
|28/10
|K/BB
|34/5
|10
|SB
|11
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-2) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
