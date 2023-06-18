Royals vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (40-33) and Kansas City Royals (19-51) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Tyler Anderson (3-1) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-6) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Royals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-8.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.
- The Royals have won in 16, or 28.1%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 14 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (265 total, 3.8 per game).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 12
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Zack Greinke vs Luke Weaver
|June 13
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Brandon Williamson
|June 14
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Daniel Lynch vs Ben Lively
|June 16
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Brady Singer vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 17
|Angels
|W 10-9
|Mike Mayers vs Griffin Canning
|June 18
|Angels
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson
|June 19
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Reese Olson
|June 20
|@ Tigers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 21
|@ Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Matthew Boyd
|June 22
|@ Rays
|-
|TBA vs Shane McClanahan
|June 23
|@ Rays
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Zach Eflin
