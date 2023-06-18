Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (hitting .207 in his past 10 games, with a triple and three walks), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Angels.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Angels Player Props
|Royals vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Angels
|Royals vs Angels Odds
|Royals vs Angels Prediction
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .213 with three doubles, three triples and 14 walks.
- Lopez has gotten a hit in 14 of 34 games this season (41.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (8.8%).
- He has not gone deep in his 34 games this season.
- Lopez has driven in a run in six games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 20.6% of his games this season (seven of 34), with two or more runs three times (8.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.158
|AVG
|.255
|.360
|OBP
|.321
|.289
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|8/10
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Angels will send Anderson (3-1) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 5.80 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.