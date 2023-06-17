Scottie Scheffler will be among those at the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18.

Looking to bet on Scheffler at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Scheffler has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day four times while finishing in the top-five eight times and with a top-10 score in 11 of his last 20 rounds played.

Scheffler has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in 10 of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

Scheffler has finished in the top five in four of his past five tournaments.

Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in four of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner allfive times and with a better-than-average score five times.

Scheffler is entering this tournament with four straight top-five placements.

Scheffler will attempt to make the cut for the 19th straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 8 -12 273 2 21 12 15 $23.1M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In Scheffler's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 12th.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Scheffler last competed at this event in 2022 and finished second.

At 7,423 yards, The Los Angeles Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,259 yards.

The Los Angeles Country Club checks in at 7,423 yards, 98 yards longer than the average course Scheffler has played in the past year (7,325 yards).

Scheffler's Last Time Out

Scheffler was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 47th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was strong enough to land him in the 96th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

Scheffler shot better than 61% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Scheffler carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Scheffler recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (3.3).

Scheffler recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

In that most recent outing, Scheffler carded a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Scheffler ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Scheffler had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.7.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Scheffler Odds to Win: +700

