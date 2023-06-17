The Los Angeles Angels (40-32) will look to Shohei Ohtani, riding a 13-game hitting streak, against the Kansas City Royals (18-51) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Kauffman Stadium.

The probable starters are Griffin Canning (5-2) for the Angels and Mike Mayers (1-2) for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Canning - LAA (5-2, 4.56 ERA) vs Mayers - KC (1-2, 5.06 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Mayers

The Royals will look to Mayers (1-2) to open the game and make his second start of the season.

His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In five appearances this season, he has a 5.06 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .299 against him.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning (5-2) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, a 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.256 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Canning will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.