Mike Mayers will look to shut down Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels when they square off against his Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 64 home runs.

Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.

The Royals' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 255 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.

The Royals rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.417 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Mayers to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Orioles L 11-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds L 7-4 Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels - Home Mike Mayers Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels - Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers - Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers - Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers - Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays - Away - Shane McClanahan

