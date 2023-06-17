Royals vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (40-32) against the Kansas City Royals (18-51) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on June 17.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Griffin Canning (5-2) to the mound, while Mike Mayers (1-2) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Royals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Royals were upset in every contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Royals have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Royals have been victorious in 15, or 26.8%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Kansas City has won five of 28 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Kansas City is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (255 total).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|@ Orioles
|L 11-3
|Carlos Hernandez vs Kyle Gibson
|June 12
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Zack Greinke vs Luke Weaver
|June 13
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Brandon Williamson
|June 14
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Daniel Lynch vs Ben Lively
|June 16
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Brady Singer vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 17
|Angels
|-
|Mike Mayers vs Griffin Canning
|June 18
|Angels
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson
|June 19
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Reese Olson
|June 20
|@ Tigers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 21
|@ Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Matthew Boyd
|June 22
|@ Rays
|-
|TBA vs Shane McClanahan
