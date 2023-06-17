Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and starter Brayan Bello on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 20th in MLB play with 76 total home runs.

Boston ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .430.

The Red Sox's .262 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (353 total, five per game).

The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Boston's 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.311).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 105 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

New York ranks 13th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 319 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Yankees rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

New York has pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.225 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Bello (3-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Bello is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Bello will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Schmidt will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees W 15-5 Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins - Away Kutter Crawford Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins - Away Garrett Whitlock Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Houck Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins - Away Brayan Bello Joe Ryan

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets W 7-6 Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox L 15-5 Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Severino James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Domingo Germán Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners - Home Clarke Schmidt Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Severino Dane Dunning

