MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .217.
- Melendez has had a hit in 39 of 64 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).
- He has homered in five games this year (7.8%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has had at least one RBI in 26.6% of his games this year (17 of 64), with more than one RBI seven times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 64 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.208
|AVG
|.229
|.295
|OBP
|.293
|.338
|SLG
|.362
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|12
|41/17
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
