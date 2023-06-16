There are eight matches on the docket today in the Terra Wortmann Open, across three different tournament rounds, with No. 48-ranked Aslan Karatsev against No. 163 Maximilian Marterer looking like the best matchup.

Terra Wortmann Open Info

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open

Terra Wortmann Open

Date: June 17

June 17 TV Channel:

Venue: OWL Arena

Location: Halle, Germany

Court Surface: Grass

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Zhizhen Zhang vs. Louis Wessels Qualification 5:00 AM ET - - Hugo Gaston vs. Christopher Eubanks Qualification 5:00 AM ET - - Daniel Altmaier vs. Borna Gojo Qualification 5:00 AM ET - - Henri Squire vs. Luca van Assche Qualification 6:35 AM ET van Assche (-160) Squire (+120) Roman Safiullin vs. Benjamin Bonzi Qualification 6:40 AM ET Bonzi (-150) Safiullin (+110) Marcos Giron vs. Pavel Kotov Qualification 7:25 AM ET Giron (-550) Kotov (+340) Aslan Karatsev vs. Maximilian Marterer Qualifying Qualification 7:55 AM ET Karatsev (-300) Marterer (+210) Radu Albot vs. Andrea Vavassori Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:10 AM ET Albot (-200) Vavassori (+150)

