A round of 16 match is next for Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Terra Wortmann Open, and he will meet Nicolas Jarry. Tsitsipas' odds are the second-best among the field at +550 to win this event at OWL Arena.

Tsitsipas at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open

  • Next Round: Round of 16
  • Tournament Dates: June 16-25
  • Venue: OWL Arena
  • Location: Halle, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Tsitsipas' Next Match

On Wednesday, June 21 at 6:00 AM ET, Tsitsipas will meet Jarry in the round of 16, after defeating Gregoire Barrere 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 in the previous round.

Tsitsipas is currently listed at -300 to win his next matchup against Jarry. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Grand Slam Odds

  • Wimbeldon odds to win: +2200
  • US Open odds to win: +1200
  • Terra Wortmann Open odds to win: +550

Tsitsipas Stats

  • Tsitsipas beat No. 58-ranked Barrere 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 on Monday to advance to the .
  • In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has gone 47-18 and has won one title.
  • Tsitsipas is 6-2 on grass over the past year, with one tournament victory.
  • Tsitsipas, over the past year, has played 65 matches across all court surfaces, and 25.6 games per match.
  • On grass, Tsitsipas has played eight matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 31.9 games per match while winning 53.7% of games.
  • Tsitsipas, over the past 12 months, has won 85.5% of his service games and 23.7% of his return games.
  • Tsitsipas has been victorious in 85.6% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 23.1% of his return games.

