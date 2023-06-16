Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (39-32) meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (18-50) in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 16. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +130. The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval - LAA (3-6, 4.52 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (4-5, 6.58 ERA)

Royals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 21 out of the 38 games, or 55.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Angels have a 10-5 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (27.3%) in those contests.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 7-29 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 0-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.