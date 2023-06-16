MJ Melendez -- batting .263 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .221.

Melendez has gotten a hit in 39 of 63 games this year (61.9%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (17.5%).

He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 63), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this year (27.0%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .214 AVG .229 .303 OBP .293 .349 SLG .362 9 XBH 10 4 HR 1 15 RBI 12 39/17 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings