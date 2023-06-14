The Kansas City Royals (18-49) will attempt to snap an eight-game losing streak when hosting the Cincinnati Reds (33-35) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Reds will give the nod to Ben Lively (3-4, 4.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Daniel Lynch (0-2, 4.41 ERA).

Royals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (3-4, 4.21 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (0-2, 4.41 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

The Royals are sending Lynch (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.41 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.

Lynch has one quality start this year.

Lynch will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

The Reds will send Lively (3-4) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, a 4.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.128 in seven games this season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Lively has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.

