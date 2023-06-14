As they try to secure the series sweep, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (33-35) will match up against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (18-49) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals -105 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total is set in this contest.

Royals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively - CIN (3-4, 4.21 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (0-2, 4.41 ERA)

Royals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 15 times and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Reds have an 8-7 record (winning 53.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds went 2-1 across the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (27.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 14 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Drew Waters 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

