The Cincinnati Reds versus Kansas City Royals game on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Tyler Stephenson and Bobby Witt Jr..

The Reds are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (-105). A 9.5-run over/under is set in this game.

Royals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have been underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Royals have put together a 1-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those contests).

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (27.8%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has won 14 of its 52 games, or 26.9%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of its 67 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-25 9-24 9-20 9-28 13-34 5-14

