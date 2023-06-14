The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .220 with three doubles, three triples and 12 walks.

Lopez has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has not homered in his 31 games this season.

In six games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six games this season (19.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 .161 AVG .255 .350 OBP .321 .323 SLG .333 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 7/8 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings