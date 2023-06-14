On Wednesday, Nick Pratto (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .281 with nine doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Pratto has gotten a hit in 27 of 42 games this season (64.3%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.2%).

He has homered in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this year (26.2%), Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 19 .237 AVG .329 .344 OBP .392 .408 SLG .443 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 12 RBI 6 24/11 K/BB 34/7 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings