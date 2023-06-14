Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .221 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Massey has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.4% of his games this year, Massey has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5%.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (23.7%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.271
|AVG
|.177
|.340
|OBP
|.216
|.412
|SLG
|.240
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|26/8
|K/BB
|32/4
|2
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.21 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
