On Wednesday, Drew Waters (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .182 with a home run and four walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in seven games this season (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Waters has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 .250 AVG .125 .348 OBP .192 .400 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 6/2 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings