Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.289 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Reds.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is hitting .237 with nine doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 60.6% of his games this season (40 of 66), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 66), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.8% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (50.0%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.252
|AVG
|.222
|.297
|OBP
|.255
|.481
|SLG
|.363
|14
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|26/9
|K/BB
|34/5
|10
|SB
|11
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.21 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
