The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.289 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Reds.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is hitting .237 with nine doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

In 60.6% of his games this season (40 of 66), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 66), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.8% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (50.0%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .252 AVG .222 .297 OBP .255 .481 SLG .363 14 XBH 10 7 HR 4 17 RBI 13 26/9 K/BB 34/5 10 SB 11

Reds Pitching Rankings