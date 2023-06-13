Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 63 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .378 this season.

The Royals' .230 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 247 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .292 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.427 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (0-10) will take the mound for the Royals, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles L 6-1 Away Brady Singer Cole Irvin 6/11/2023 Orioles L 11-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels - Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels - Home - Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels - Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers - Away Jordan Lyles Michael Lorenzen

