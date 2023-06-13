Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium against Brandon Williamson, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -115 -105 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won one of the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (10%).

Kansas City has gone 1-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (10% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Royals have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Kansas City has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-36-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have collected a 5-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-24 9-24 9-20 9-27 13-34 5-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.