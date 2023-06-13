Tuesday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (32-35) and Kansas City Royals (18-48) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 13.

The Reds will look to Brandon Williamson versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-10).

Royals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 7, Royals 6.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have been underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have gone 1-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (four of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (28.3%) in those games.

Kansas City has a mark of 14-38 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (247 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule