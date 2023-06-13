Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has nine doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .282.
- In 63.4% of his 41 games this season, Pratto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 41), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has an RBI in 11 of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|.236
|AVG
|.329
|.349
|OBP
|.392
|.417
|SLG
|.443
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|23/11
|K/BB
|34/7
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.