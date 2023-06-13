On Tuesday, Michael Massey (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Reds.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .222 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Massey has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 58 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.2% of them.

He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has had at least one RBI in 25.9% of his games this season (15 of 58), with two or more RBI five times (8.6%).

In 14 of 58 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .274 AVG .177 .337 OBP .216 .417 SLG .240 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 12 RBI 8 26/7 K/BB 32/4 2 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings