The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (hitting .233 in his past 10 games, with a home run, five walks and three RBI), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .254 with eight doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 33 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 33 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 11 of 33 games so far this year.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .288 AVG .208 .364 OBP .264 .424 SLG .250 7 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 2 17/8 K/BB 17/4 4 SB 1

