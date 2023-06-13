The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .656 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has nine doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .246.

Olivares has had a hit in 30 of 49 games this season (61.2%), including multiple hits nine times (18.4%).

He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 49), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .202 AVG .289 .256 OBP .366 .393 SLG .482 7 XBH 11 4 HR 1 7 RBI 5 17/3 K/BB 15/8 2 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings