Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .656 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has nine doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .246.
- Olivares has had a hit in 30 of 49 games this season (61.2%), including multiple hits nine times (18.4%).
- He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 49), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.202
|AVG
|.289
|.256
|OBP
|.366
|.393
|SLG
|.482
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|17/3
|K/BB
|15/8
|2
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Reds' 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (0-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.