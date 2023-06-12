How to Watch the Royals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 12
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India on Monday.
Royals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 62 total home runs.
- Kansas City has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.378).
- The Royals rank 24th in the majors with a .230 batting average.
- Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (243 total, 3.7 per game).
- The Royals are last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .292.
- The Royals strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Kansas City's 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals have the 25th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.429).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Greinke is trying to record his second quality start of the season in this outing.
- Greinke is trying to collect his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-1
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Cole Irvin
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-3
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Ben Lively
|6/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|-
|Griffin Canning
|6/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
