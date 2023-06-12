Monday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (31-35) versus the Kansas City Royals (18-47) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 12.

The Royals will call on Zack Greinke (1-6) versus the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).

Royals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Royals have one win against the spread in their last four chances.

The Royals have been favorites in 10 games this season and won one (10%) of those contests.

Kansas City is 3-9 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Royals.

Kansas City has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 243 (3.7 per game).

The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule