Player props can be found for Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-105) 12.5 (-128) 9.5 (-139) 1.5 (+115)
  • The 29.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jokic on Monday is 5.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).
  • Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (12.5).
  • Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (9.5).
  • Jokic has hit 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-105) 5.5 (+105) 8.5 (-105) 2.5 (-182)
  • Jamal Murray is averaging 20.0 points per game this season, 5.5 less than his over/under on Monday.
  • He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Monday.
  • Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 2.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday (8.5).
  • He has knocked down 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (-105) 6.5 (-118) 3.5 (+130) 0.5 (-143)
  • The 13.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Monday is 2.8 lower than his season scoring average of 16.3.
  • Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Gordon averages 3.0 assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.
  • Gordon has made 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (0.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
20.5 (+100) 10.5 (-120) 3.5 (-110)
  • Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 0.1 less than Monday's over/under.
  • Adebayo averages 1.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 10.5).
  • Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-110) 6.5 (+105) 6.5 (+100) 1.5 (+170)
  • The 26.5 points prop total set for Jimmy Butler on Monday is 3.6 more than his season scoring average (22.9).
  • Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (6.5).
  • Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Butler has made 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.