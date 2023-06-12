The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat meet in the NBA Finals, with a decisive Game 5 next to come.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nuggets are averaging 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are on the road (112.2).

Denver surrenders 109.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115.3 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this season, averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Nuggets Injuries