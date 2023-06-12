Nuggets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 5
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are battling in the NBA Finals, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|210
|-350
|+290
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|210.5
|-375
|+290
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|209.5
|-345
|+280
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|209.5
|-360
|+300
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).
- These teams rack up a combined 225.3 points per game, 14.8 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 11.8 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Denver has compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|28.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-105
|20.0
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|-105
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|-118
|11.5
|Michael Porter Jr.
|10.5
|-125
|17.4
Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Nuggets
|-5000
|-
|Heat
|+1800
|-
