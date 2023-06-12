On Monday, Nick Pratto (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has nine doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .288.

Pratto has had a hit in 26 of 40 games this season (65.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (27.5%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 40 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .246 AVG .329 .358 OBP .392 .435 SLG .443 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 11 RBI 6 23/10 K/BB 34/7 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings