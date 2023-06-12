MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, MJ Melendez (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .216 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.
- In 60.0% of his 60 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (8.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has had an RBI in 15 games this year (25.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.0% of his games this season (21 of 60), with two or more runs six times (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.204
|AVG
|.229
|.305
|OBP
|.293
|.354
|SLG
|.362
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|12
|38/17
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.03 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.27 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.