On Monday, MJ Melendez (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .216 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.

In 60.0% of his 60 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (8.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has had an RBI in 15 games this year (25.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.0% of his games this season (21 of 60), with two or more runs six times (10.0%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .204 AVG .229 .305 OBP .293 .354 SLG .362 9 XBH 10 4 HR 1 13 RBI 12 38/17 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings