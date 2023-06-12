Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Michael Massey (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .217.
- Massey has gotten a hit in 28 of 57 games this year (49.1%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (15.8%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Massey has driven in a run in 14 games this year (24.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.0%).
- In 14 of 57 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.266
|AVG
|.177
|.333
|OBP
|.216
|.392
|SLG
|.240
|6
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|24/7
|K/BB
|32/4
|2
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.03).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.27, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
