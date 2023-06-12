On Monday, Michael Massey (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .217.

Massey has gotten a hit in 28 of 57 games this year (49.1%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (15.8%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Massey has driven in a run in 14 games this year (24.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.0%).

In 14 of 57 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 30 .266 AVG .177 .333 OBP .216 .392 SLG .240 6 XBH 2 2 HR 2 10 RBI 8 24/7 K/BB 32/4 2 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings