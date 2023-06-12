Maikel Garcia -- batting .241 with a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 12 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has eight doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .264.

Garcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 over the course of his last outings.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 19 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In 12 games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 games this year (34.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .306 AVG .208 .375 OBP .264 .452 SLG .250 7 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 2 16/7 K/BB 17/4 4 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings