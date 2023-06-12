Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Maikel Garcia -- batting .241 with a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 12 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has eight doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .264.
- Garcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 over the course of his last outings.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 19 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In 12 games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (34.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.306
|AVG
|.208
|.375
|OBP
|.264
|.452
|SLG
|.250
|7
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|16/7
|K/BB
|17/4
|4
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.03 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Weaver (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 6.27 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
